BRIEF-NCR says amended and restated credit agreement with, among lenders
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
#Market News
April 4, 2016 / 9:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-NCR says amended and restated credit agreement with, among lenders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - Ncr Corp

* Says on march 31, 2016, amended and restated its credit agreement with and among the lenders party thereto - sec filing

* Credit agreement makes available up to $400,000,000 of revolving loans to certain foreign subsidiaries of ncr

* Under credit agreement, ncr refinanced its senior secured credit facilities

* Refinanced credit facilities consist of credit facilities in aggregate amount of $2 billion consisting of term loan facility in amount of $900 million

* Refinanced senior secured credit facilities consist of revolving facility in amount of $1.1 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
