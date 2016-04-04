BRIEF-NCR says amended and restated credit agreement with, among lenders

April 4 (Reuters) - Ncr Corp

* Says on march 31, 2016, amended and restated its credit agreement with and among the lenders party thereto - sec filing

* Credit agreement makes available up to $400,000,000 of revolving loans to certain foreign subsidiaries of ncr

* Under credit agreement, ncr refinanced its senior secured credit facilities

* Refinanced credit facilities consist of credit facilities in aggregate amount of $2 billion consisting of term loan facility in amount of $900 million

* Refinanced senior secured credit facilities consist of revolving facility in amount of $1.1 billion