April 5 (Reuters) - Repower AG

* FY total output down 17 percent at about 1.9 billion Swiss francs ($1.98 billion)

* FY EBIT loss 69 million Swiss francs

* FY net loss 136 million Swiss francs

* FY adjusted EBIT at 12 million Swiss francs, adjusted EBITDA at 59 million Swiss francs

* Will propose again no dividend

* Sees 2016 EBIT before special items on the level of previous year Source text - bit.ly/1RVl05K Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9586 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)