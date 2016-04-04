BRIEF-Resmed enter first amendment to credit agreement

April 4 (Reuters) - Resmed Inc

* On closing date, in connection with merger, resmed entered into a first amendment to credit agreement dated closing date

* First amendment increases size of resmed’s senior unsecured revolving credit facility from $700 million to $1 billion

* First amendment includes uncommitted option to increase revolving credit facility by an additional $300 million

* Also on closing date, in connection with merger, resmed entered into a credit agreement dated closing date

* Term loan credit agreement providing a $300 million senior unsecured one-year term loan credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)