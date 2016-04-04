FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Professional Diversity Network appoints Katherine Butkevich as CEO
April 4, 2016 / 10:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Professional Diversity Network appoints Katherine Butkevich as CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - Professional Diversity Network Inc

* On March 29, 2016, company appointed Katherine Butkevich to position of CEO effective march 30, 2016

* James kirsch, company’s former chief executive officer, will continue as executive chairman of board of directors

* On March 30, 2016, co, units entered into a master credit facility with White Winston Select Asset Funds, Llc

* Borrowings under credit agreement will bear interest at 8% per annum

* Credit facility matures 24 months from closing

* Credit agreement provides for a revolving credit facility in original principal amount up to $5 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

