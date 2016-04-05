FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Polytec Holding FY sales revenues up 27.5 pct at EUR 626.5 mln
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
April 5, 2016 / 5:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Polytec Holding FY sales revenues up 27.5 pct at EUR 626.5 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 5 (Reuters) - Polytec Holding AG :

* FY sales revenues increased by approximately 27.5 pct over preceding year to stand at 626.5 million euros ($713.14 million)

* EBITDA reported for 2015 financial year totalled 59.7 million euros versus 36.5 million euros year ago

* FY group net profit improved by 10.1 million euros as compared to preceding year to stand at 23.7 million euors

* Propose distribution of a dividend of 0.30 euro per eligible share

* Foresees growth in both group sales and results in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8785 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
