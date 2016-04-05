FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cranswick expects to report FY trading in line with its expectations
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 5, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Cranswick expects to report FY trading in line with its expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 5 (Reuters) - Cranswick Plc

* Continued positive trading during final quarter of financial year resulted in total full year sales volumes being 12% higher than previous year.

* Total full year sales volumes 12% higher than previous year.

* Continues to expect to report a trading performance for year ended 31 march 2016 in line with its expectations

* Full year underlying sales volumes increased by 10%, with corresponding revenues ahead by 5%

* Board remains confident in continued long-term success and development of business

* Continues to expect to report a trading performance for year ended 31 March 2016 in line with its expectations. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
