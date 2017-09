April 5 (Reuters) - D Carnegie & Co AB :

* Says completes directed issue of about 6.5 million class B shares and raises proceeds of about 474 million Swedish crowns ($58.32 million)

* Subscription price was 72.50 crowns per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1279 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)