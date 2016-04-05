FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Euronext announces volumes for March 2016
April 5, 2016 / 5:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Euronext announces volumes for March 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 5 (Reuters) - Euronext NV :

* During this Q1, average daily transaction value on Euronext cash order book decreased by -4.4% compared to Q1 2015

* Average daily volume (ADV) on individual equity derivatives was up +3.2% at 253,399 contracts during Q1 of 2016

* In march 2016, average daily transaction value on Euronext cash order book stood at EUR 7,633 million ($8.69 billion)(-16.3% compared with March 2015)

* In march 2016, average daily volume on commodities derivatives increased by +38.4% compared to March 2015, with an ADV of 60,988 contracts

* During this Q1, average daily volume on Euronext derivatives was 562,903 contracts (+2.3% compared with Q1 2015)

* During march 2016, EUR 5.5 billion was raised on Euronext in corporate bonds and EUR 2.4 billion in follow-on equity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8783 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

