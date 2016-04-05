FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Docdata Q1 EBIT is loss of 335,000 euro
April 5, 2016 / 5:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Docdata Q1 EBIT is loss of 335,000 euro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 5 (Reuters) - Docdata NV :

* Operating profit before financing result (EBIT) of Docdata for Q1 2016 amounts to an expected loss of 335 thousand euro as a result of continued operational holding costs

* Current expectation is that remaining positive bank balance will be between 0.8 million euro - 1.1 million euro after settlement of all liabilities of the listed holding company and payment of dividend

* Will pay the announced dividend of 0.50 euro per share on 19 may 2016

* The remaining cash will then be compensated either by issuing a public offer on the outstanding shares by a buyer, or through a final distribution in the range of 0.12 euro to 0.16 euro per outstanding share, expected no later than in the fourth quarter 2016 at the settlement of the Company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

