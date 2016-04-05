BRIEF-Docdata Q1 EBIT is loss of 335,000 euro

April 5 (Reuters) - Docdata NV :

* Operating profit before financing result (EBIT) of Docdata for Q1 2016 amounts to an expected loss of 335 thousand euro as a result of continued operational holding costs

* Current expectation is that remaining positive bank balance will be between 0.8 million euro - 1.1 million euro after settlement of all liabilities of the listed holding company and payment of dividend

* Will pay the announced dividend of 0.50 euro per share on 19 may 2016

* The remaining cash will then be compensated either by issuing a public offer on the outstanding shares by a buyer, or through a final distribution in the range of 0.12 euro to 0.16 euro per outstanding share, expected no later than in the fourth quarter 2016 at the settlement of the Company