BRIEF-Card Factory says FY revenue rises 8 pct

April 5 (Reuters) - Card Factory Plc

* FY revenue £381.6m versus £353.3m, +8.0%

* Overall online revenue growth of 22.8% (fy15: 23.5%)

* FY store like-for-like growth +2.8% versus +1.8% year ago

* FY profit before tax £83.7m versus £42.7m year ago, +96.2%

* Final dividend per share 6.0p versus 4.5p year ago

* Looking forward to FY17, we anticipate that our margins will be adversely impacted by aforementioned cost headwinds, together with anticipated increase in share based payment charges