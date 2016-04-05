FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Card Factory says FY revenue rises 8 pct
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 5, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Card Factory says FY revenue rises 8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 5 (Reuters) - Card Factory Plc

* FY revenue £381.6m versus £353.3m, +8.0%

* Overall online revenue growth of 22.8% (fy15: 23.5%)

* FY store like-for-like growth +2.8% versus +1.8% year ago

* FY profit before tax £83.7m versus £42.7m year ago, +96.2%

* Final dividend per share 6.0p versus 4.5p year ago

* Looking forward to FY17, we anticipate that our margins will be adversely impacted by aforementioned cost headwinds, together with anticipated increase in share based payment charges Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

