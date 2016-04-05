FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Oasmia reports positive clinical study results for XR17
#Healthcare
April 5, 2016 / 6:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Oasmia reports positive clinical study results for XR17

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 5 (Reuters) - Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB

* Says reports positive clinical study results for proprietary XR17 nanotechnology

* Says recently completed a single center, randomized, single-blind, placebo-controlled study to assess the pharmacokinetics, safety and tolerability of XR17 and XMeNa, one of the components of XR17, after performing single ascending doses in 48 healthy subjects.

* Says XR17 has been used in several previously conducted clinical trials without any adverse events connected to the substance, a result that now has been confirmed and reinforced by this study

* Says the confirmation of XR17 as a drug delivery system creates the potential for licensing and deployment opportunities in additional therapeutics outside of the oncology treatment sector Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
