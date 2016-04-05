FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hoist Finance in strategic partnership with Bank of Greece
April 5, 2016 / 6:51 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Hoist Finance in strategic partnership with Bank of Greece

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 5 (Reuters) - Hoist Finance publ AB :

* Hoist Finance has entered into a strategic partnership as part of a consortium, consisting of Hoist Finance, Qualco S.A. and PricewaterhouseCoopers Business Solutions S.A.

* The consortium has been selected via a tender process initiated by the Bank of Greece to manage the aggregated NPL portfolio of 16 Greek banks under liquidation and to drive the reorganisation and optimisation of the underlying entities

* Transaction will not entail any material financial effects in near future but could open significant opportunities over time for hoist finance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

