BRIEF-Stock Spirits says it is reviewing notice from Western Gate
April 5, 2016 / 9:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Stock Spirits says it is reviewing notice from Western Gate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 5 (Reuters) - Stock Spirits Group Plc

* Has received from Western Gate, a notice pursuant to section 338 of companies act 2006 proposing certain resolutions for forthcoming annual general meeting of company

* Currently reviewing notice from Western Gate and will respond in more detail in due course.

* Does not believe that Mr Amaral’s and Western Gate’s interests on management and strategy of co are necessarily aligned with long term interests of all minority shareholders as a whole Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

