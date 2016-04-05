BRIEF-Nevada Copper enters agreement to amend senior secured loan agreement dated Dec 31, 2014

April 5 (Reuters) - Nevada Copper Corp :

* Entered agreement to further amend its senior secured loan agreement dated december 31, 2014 with exp t1 ltd

* Agreed with pala investments on term sheet under which maturity of pala’s existing subordinated debt would be extended to dec 31, 2017

* Amendment to reduce required funding under a 2016 financing to us$10 million from $15 million

* Continues to hold discussions with various strategic groups

* Special committee of board has been appointed to review and evaluate all value-add strategic alternatives

* Management is currently considering alternate project development plans