April 5 (Reuters) - Sorrento Therapeutics Inc

* On April 3, co entered securities purchase agreement with ABG SRNE and Ally Bridge LB Healthcare Master Fund

* Agreed to issue and sell to Ally Bridge and other purchasers up to $50 million in shares and warrants to purchase shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)