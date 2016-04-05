FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Gas Natural cuts annual dividend at rate of $0.30/shr from $0.54/shr
April 5, 2016 / 11:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Gas Natural cuts annual dividend at rate of $0.30/shr from $0.54/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 5 (Reuters) - Gas Natural Inc

* Aligns dividend with growth plans

* Board of directors declared first dividend of 2016 to be $0.075 per share

* Expects to be at a payout ratio of approximately 75 pct by end of 2017

* Company expects to be at a payout ratio of approximately 75 pct by end of 2017

* Over next several years, co plans to drive its return on equity to high single digits from its trailing five-year average of about 5 pct

* Annual dividend now at rate of $0.30 per share from previous annual rate of $0.54 per share

* Gas Natural impact of warmer than normal winter weather, ongoing cash requirements to address legacy regulatory, legal matters prompted decision to revise dividend policy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

