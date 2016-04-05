BRIEF-South Africa's Solidarity warns of skills shortage in Telkom

April 5 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Solidarity:

* South Africa’s Solidarity says Telkom’s approval of voluntary severance packages, early retirement packages will lead to a massive skills shortage in co

* Between 18-31 march, 1,629 telkom employees applied for voluntary severance packages; 73 percent of these, or 1 189, were approved

* Telkom is undergoing restructuring affecting thousands of employees. During this period,Telkom’s workforce has shrunk from 23 245 to 13 895 (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)