BRIEF-South Africa's Solidarity warns of skills shortage in Telkom
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
April 5, 2016 / 1:40 PM / a year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 5 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Solidarity:

* South Africa’s Solidarity says Telkom’s approval of voluntary severance packages, early retirement packages will lead to a massive skills shortage in co

* Between 18-31 march, 1,629 telkom employees applied for voluntary severance packages; 73 percent of these, or 1 189, were approved

* Telkom is undergoing restructuring affecting thousands of employees. During this period,Telkom’s workforce has shrunk from 23 245 to 13 895 (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
