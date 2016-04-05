FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Barclays sees weak Q1 investment banking performance
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
April 5, 2016 / 2:11 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Barclays sees weak Q1 investment banking performance

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 5 (Reuters) - Barclays Plc :

* On 1 March 2016, as part of a set of strategic initiatives, Barclays Plc announced its intention to sell down its sixty two per cent shareholding in BAGL over the next two to three years

* Barclays continues to consider various options, both strategic and capital markets led, to implement proposed sell down of shares in Barclays Africa Group

* As part of this process, prior approval of shareholders is being sought for any such transactions which would result in accounting de-consolidation of BAGL at a general meeting of Barclays to be held on 28 April 2016

* In light of current market conditions for investment banking and on back of a particularly strong March in 2015, board of Barclays does not expect as strong a performance from its investment banking operations for whole of Q1 this year

* Barclays Investment Bank, Citigroup and J.P. Morgan Cazenove are assisting Barclays with respect to its announced intention to reduce its shareholding in BAGL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.