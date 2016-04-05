FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Paypal withdraws plan for Charlotte expansion
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 5, 2016 / 2:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Paypal withdraws plan for Charlotte expansion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 5 (Reuters) - Paypal

* Paypal withdraws plan for Charlotte expansion

* New State of North Carolina law perpetuates discrimination, violates values & principles that are at core of Paypal’s mission and culture

* As a result of new State of North Carolina law, Paypal to not move forward with planned expansion into Charlotte

* Co seeks alternative location for operations center; remains committed to working with LGBT community in NC to overturn discriminatory legislation Source: (bit.ly/1MQ3ssA) Further company coverage:

Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.