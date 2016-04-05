FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) announces extension of forbearance agreements with lenders
#Market News
April 5, 2016 / 11:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) announces extension of forbearance agreements with lenders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 5 (Reuters) - Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) Ltd

* Announces extension of forbearance agreements with lenders

* Reached agreement with its secured lenders to extend its existing forbearance agreements through April 30, 2016

* Secured lenders party agreed, for duration of forbearance agreements, not to accelerate loans, take any enforcement actions

* Secured lenders party also agreed not to exercise remedies due to defaults from non-payment by company of its interest payment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
