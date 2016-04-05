BRIEF-FCA recalls 14,769 SUVs in the U.S. to check brake calipers

April 5 (Reuters) - FCA US LLC

* Recalling an estimated 14,769 SUVs in the U.S. To inspect and replace, as necessary, left-front brake calipers

* Fca us llc says “company is unaware of any related injuries, accidents or complaints”

* Affected from recall are certain 2015-2016 jeep grand cherokee and dodge durango suvs

* Fca us llc says “eight such calipers may have been installed on vehicles”

* An additional 396 vehicles are being recalled in canada, along with 287 in markets outside the nafta region