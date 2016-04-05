BRIEF-FCA recalls about 442 trucks in the U.S.

April 5 (Reuters) - Fca Us Llc

* Recalling an estimated 442 trucks in the u.s. To replace the modules that control their electric power steering (eps) systems

* Fca us llc says “fca us is unaware of any related injuries or accidents”

* Affected from recall are certain 2015-2016 ram 1500 pickups

* Investigation by co determined small group of control modules, supplied component, may have been contaminated during manufacturing

* Additional 59 vehicles are being recalled in canada, along with seven in mexico and six outside the nafta region