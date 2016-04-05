FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-FCA recalls about 442 trucks in the U.S.
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 5, 2016 / 2:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-FCA recalls about 442 trucks in the U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 5 (Reuters) - Fca Us Llc

* Recalling an estimated 442 trucks in the u.s. To replace the modules that control their electric power steering (eps) systems

* Fca us llc says “fca us is unaware of any related injuries or accidents”

* Affected from recall are certain 2015-2016 ram 1500 pickups

* Investigation by co determined small group of control modules, supplied component, may have been contaminated during manufacturing

* Additional 59 vehicles are being recalled in canada, along with seven in mexico and six outside the nafta region Source (bit.ly/1N6AEXq) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.