BRIEF-Dryships sells 3 vessels and associated bank debt, to entities controlled by CEO
April 5, 2016 / 1:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Dryships sells 3 vessels and associated bank debt, to entities controlled by CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 5 (Reuters) - Dryships Inc

* Has sold three of its vessels along with associated bank debt, to entities controlled by chairman and CEO, George Economou

* Says vessels were sold at fair market value as supported by independent third party broker valuations

* As a result of this transaction, co’s total bank debt has been reduced by $102.1 million, and currently stands at $213.7 million

* Says to sell shares in ocean rig UDW to unrestricted subsidiary of ocean rig for total cash consideration of about $49.9 million

* Says sale proceeds will be used to partly reduce revolving credit facility provided by a company controlled by CEO

* Says reached deal where lender has agreed to release its lien over ocean rig shares and waive any events of default Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

