BRIEF-International Hotel Group completes acquisition of two Holiday Inn Express Hotels

April 5 (Reuters) - International Hotel Group Ltd

* Completed acquisition of two Holiday Inn Express Hotels, located in redditch and southampton, for an aggregate purchase price of gbp26 million plus costs

* Purchase price was partly settled through proceeds of gbp7 million private placement as announced on 30 March 2016

* Balance of purchase price of gbp19 million was funded through existing cash resources and senior bank debt funding at a loan to value of circa 55