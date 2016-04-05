FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-International Hotel Group completes acquisition of two Holiday Inn Express Hotels
April 5, 2016 / 3:51 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-International Hotel Group completes acquisition of two Holiday Inn Express Hotels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 5 (Reuters) - International Hotel Group Ltd

* Completed acquisition of two Holiday Inn Express Hotels, located in redditch and southampton, for an aggregate purchase price of gbp26 million plus costs

* Purchase price was partly settled through proceeds of gbp7 million private placement as announced on 30 March 2016

* Balance of purchase price of gbp19 million was funded through existing cash resources and senior bank debt funding at a loan to value of circa 55 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

