BRIEF-Bay valley Foods to close Ayer, Massachusetts facility

April 5 (Reuters) - Bay Valley Foods

* Bay Valley Foods announces plans to close Ayer, Massachusetts facility

* Production is expected to cease in Q1 of 2017 with full closure of facility expected in Q3 of 2017

* Bay Valley Foods says Ayer facility has approximately 100 employees

* Company expects to incur approximately $1.3 million in charges in each of second, third and fourth quarters of 2016

* Facility closure decision result of ongoing manufacturing network analysis to maintain competitive costs, service levels,product quality

* Company does not expect supply disruptions during transition

* Costs to close facility expected to be about $6.5 million , or $0.07 per fully diluted share,

* Of total costs, about $5.3 million , or $0.06 per fully diluted share, is expected to be in cash