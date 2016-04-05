FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 5, 2016 / 8:35 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Bay valley Foods to close Ayer, Massachusetts facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 5 (Reuters) - Bay Valley Foods

* Bay Valley Foods announces plans to close Ayer, Massachusetts facility

* Production is expected to cease in Q1 of 2017 with full closure of facility expected in Q3 of 2017

* Bay Valley Foods says Ayer facility has approximately 100 employees

* Company expects to incur approximately $1.3 million in charges in each of second, third and fourth quarters of 2016

* Facility closure decision result of ongoing manufacturing network analysis to maintain competitive costs, service levels,product quality

* Company does not expect supply disruptions during transition

* Costs to close facility expected to be about $6.5 million , or $0.07 per fully diluted share,

* Of total costs, about $5.3 million , or $0.06 per fully diluted share, is expected to be in cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

