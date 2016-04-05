FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Imperial Metals reports Huckleberry Mines updates plans for operations suspension
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 5, 2016 / 10:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Imperial Metals reports Huckleberry Mines updates plans for operations suspension

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 5 (Reuters) - Imperial Metals Corp

* Imperial reports Huckleberry Mines Ltd. Updates plans for operations suspension and correction to outlook statement in 2015 fourth quarter MD&A and annual report

* Imperial Metals Corp says mine will continue to process stockpiles until end of August 2016

* Huckleberry Mines has recalled 44 of 85 employees that were laid off at Huckleberry Mine in January 2016 due to weak copper prices

* Mine is expected to be placed on care and maintenance if copper prices do not increase by Q3 of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.