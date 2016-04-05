FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Moody's - Large European banks' oil & gas exposures are moderate but will add to broader earnings challenges
April 5, 2016 / 11:26 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Moody's - Large European banks' oil & gas exposures are moderate but will add to broader earnings challenges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 5 (Reuters) - Moody‘s:

* Moody‘s: Large European banks’ oil & gas exposures are moderate but will add to broader earnings challenges

* Moody‘s: Energy exposures of the large European banks are moderate and do not present a significant risk to their earnings or capital

* Moody’s on large European banks - Any future losses from energy companies would eat into profitability, already challenged by the weak operating environment

* For most large European banks, any deterioration of energy exposures will add to broader earnings challenges, given the already weak operating environment Source text:(bit.ly/22aL0g1) (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

