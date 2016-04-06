FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bang & Olufsen divests ICEpower in management buyout
#Consumer Electronics
April 6, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Bang & Olufsen divests ICEpower in management buyout

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 6 (Reuters) - Bang & Olufsen A/S :

* Divests ICEpower in a management buyout supported by Industri Udvikling

* To divest 100 percent in ICEpower in a management buyout supported by Industri Udvikling

* Enterprise value received by Bang & Olufsen is 32 million Danish crowns ($4.89 million) and free cash flow impact is expected to be 23 million crowns

* As part of transaction, Bang & Olufsen is entitled to a potential earn-out payment dependent on future performance of ICEpower

* Divestment does not impact financial outlook for 2015/16

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5489 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
