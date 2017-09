April 5 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* New Shopping Center Tokyu Plaza Ginza Mall In Ginza District Will Likely Boost Tokyu Fudosan Holdings’ Operating Profit By $27 Mln In Fy - Nikkei

* Tokyu Fudosan is expected to report a group operating profit of 65 billion yen for fiscal 2015, 3% higher than a year earlier - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)