FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Bang & Olufsen Q3 EBIT swings to profit of DKK 5.0 million
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Electronics
April 6, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Bang & Olufsen Q3 EBIT swings to profit of DKK 5.0 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 6 (Reuters) - Bang & Olufsen A/S :

* Q3 2015/16 EBIT profit 5.0 million Danish crowns ($765,000) versus loss 70.2 million crowns year ago

* Q3 2015/16 revenue 702.6 million crowns versus 649.4 million crowns year ago

* Q3 2015/16 pre-tax loss 14 million crowns versus loss 55 million crowns year ago

* Full year guidance for group revenue is adjusted

* Group expects to fully eliminate costs for shared functions previously allocated to automotive during 2016/17 financial year

* Group revenue for 2015/16 is expected to grow by 12-15 per cent compared to 2014/15 mainly due to higher revenue in B&O play than expected

* 2015/16 EBIT before costs previously allocated to automotive and restructuring costs is expected to be slightly below break-even Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5495 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.