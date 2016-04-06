BRIEF-Bang & Olufsen Q3 EBIT swings to profit of DKK 5.0 million

April 6 (Reuters) - Bang & Olufsen A/S :

* Q3 2015/16 EBIT profit 5.0 million Danish crowns ($765,000) versus loss 70.2 million crowns year ago

* Q3 2015/16 revenue 702.6 million crowns versus 649.4 million crowns year ago

* Q3 2015/16 pre-tax loss 14 million crowns versus loss 55 million crowns year ago

* Full year guidance for group revenue is adjusted

* Group expects to fully eliminate costs for shared functions previously allocated to automotive during 2016/17 financial year

* Group revenue for 2015/16 is expected to grow by 12-15 per cent compared to 2014/15 mainly due to higher revenue in B&O play than expected

* 2015/16 EBIT before costs previously allocated to automotive and restructuring costs is expected to be slightly below break-even Source text for Eikon:

