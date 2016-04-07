BRIEF-Collector establishes new company jointly with NFT Ventures

April 7 (Reuters) - Collector AB :

* Reinforces its position as a digital innovator

* Says is establishing a new company, Collector Ventures KB, jointly with NFT Ventures

* Cooperation with NFT shall focus on investments in FinTech companies

* Purpose is to develop new digital products and technology solutions, mostly for banking operations

* To enable continued high innovative power, Collector shall now invest, jointly with NFT, in a number of companies with financial and digital focus Source text for Eikon:

