April 7 (Reuters) - Tieto Oyj :

* Tieto partners with Trimble to extend portfolio of intelligent wood and fibre solutions

* Says is partnering with Trimble to distribute Trimble's Logforce forestry transportation planning software and Woodforce planning and control system software for harvesting operations in Sweden and Norway Source text: bit.ly/1MgwUbk Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)