BRIEF-Sabre posts Q1 earnings $0.33/shr from continuing operations

April 28 (Reuters) - Sabre Corp
* Q1 earnings per share $0.33 from continuing operations
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.41 from continuing operations
* Q1 revenue rose 21 percent to $859.5 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.37, revenue view $849.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sabre reiterated full year 2016 guidance.
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S