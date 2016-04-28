BRIEF-Banca Mediolanum Q1 net profit down 47 pct to EUR 73.2 mln

April 28 (Reuters) - Banca Mediolanum SpA :

* Q1 net profit of 73.2 million euros ($83.05 million), down 47 percent year on year

* Assets under administration at March 31, 2016 at 70.9 billion euros, up 2 percent compared to March 31, 2015

* Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (CET1) at March 31, 2016 amounted to 19.7 percent

* Says Q1 results were characterised by the decrease in performance fees due to adverse market

* Q1 performance fees 50.4 million euros versus 132.9 million euros a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8814 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)