BRIEF-Banca Mediolanum Q1 net profit down 47 pct to EUR 73.2 mln
April 28, 2016 / 12:22 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Banca Mediolanum Q1 net profit down 47 pct to EUR 73.2 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Banca Mediolanum SpA :

* Q1 net profit of 73.2 million euros ($83.05 million), down 47 percent year on year

* Assets under administration at March 31, 2016 at 70.9 billion euros, up 2 percent compared to March 31, 2015

* Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (CET1) at March 31, 2016 amounted to 19.7 percent

* Says Q1 results were characterised by the decrease in performance fees due to adverse market

* Q1 performance fees 50.4 million euros versus 132.9 million euros a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8814 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
