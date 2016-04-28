BRIEF-Charter Communications posts Q1 loss per share $1.68

April 28 (Reuters) - Charter Communications Inc

* Q1 revenues of $2.5 billion grew 7.1 pct as compared to prior-year period

* During Q1 of 2016, charter’s residential customer relationships grew by 104,000, versus 80,000 in prior-year period

* Q1 loss per share $1.68

* Residential video customers increased by 10,000 in Q1 of 2016, versus a loss of 13,000 in year-ago period

* During q1, company added 35,000 residential voice customers, versus a gain of 42,000 during q1 of 2015.

* Qtrly internet revenues grew 12.1 pct compared to year-ago quarter to $804 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-1.09, revenue view $2.54 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S