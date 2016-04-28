FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Countrywide says 20.74 pct investors at AGM vote against director pay
#Financials
April 28, 2016 / 1:27 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Countrywide says 20.74 pct investors at AGM vote against director pay

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Countrywide Plc :

* 79.26 pct votes from those present cast in favour of directors’ remuneration report at AGM

* Board notes votes against approval of directors’ remuneration report, in particular, in connection to 2016 awards granted to exec directors under long term incentive plan

* Will be conducting detailed review of directors’ remuneration policy during 2016, will consult with major investors in advance of 2017 AGM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

