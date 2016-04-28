FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Comcast says $200 mln reverse break up fee for antitrust approval for dreamworks deal
#Market News
April 28, 2016 / 1:46 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Comcast says $200 mln reverse break up fee for antitrust approval for dreamworks deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Comcast Corp

* Says there is a $200 million reverse break up fee related to receiving antitrust approval for Dreamworks deal - Sec filing

* Dreamworks deal does not affect buyback plan, co committed to repurchasing $5 billion of its common shares in 2016

* Says transaction does not require FCC approval - sec filing

* Comcast says "DOJ and FTC will need to determine between themselves" which agency reviews Dreamworks deal from antitrust perspective Source text for Eikon: [(1.usa.gov/24mjP4L )] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
