BRIEF-Otkritie FC Bank FY 2015 net profit up at RUB 6.61 bln
April 6, 2016 / 7:51 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Otkritie FC Bank FY 2015 net profit up at RUB 6.61 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 6 (Reuters) - Otkritie FC Bank :

* FY 2015 net profit 6.61 billion roubles ($96.71 million) versus 5.88 billion roubles year ago

* FY 2015 net interest income 6.94 billion roubles versus 43.78 billion roubles year ago

* FY 2015 net fee and commission income 11.7 billion roubles, down 11.6 pct

* Loan loss provision ratio at Dec. 31, 2015 of 3.4 pct versus 2.2 pct at Dec. 31, 2014

* FY 2015 net interest margin of 3.8 pct versus 4.5 pct year ago Source text: bit.ly/1RNjDDR, bit.ly/1YewbrA

Further company coverage: ($1 = 68.3474 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)

