BRIEF-S&P economists revise downward forecast for South African growth in 2016
#Market News
April 6, 2016 / 8:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-S&P economists revise downward forecast for South African growth in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 6 (Reuters) -

* S&P economists revise downward forecast for South African growth in 2016

* S&P - “ a range of adverse global and domestic factors continue to weaken south africa’s macroeconomic outlook”

* S&P - “the factors that weighed on the growth in 2015 are still in play”

* S&P - “weak external conditions plus domestic issues dim south africa’s growth prospects”

* S&P on South Africa - Despite recovery from january lows,expect most commodity prices to remain depressed, largely due to weaker demand from china

* S&P - “these developments have prompted us to lower our growth expectations for this year to 0.8%, down from 1.6% in november ”

* S&P On South Africa - Confidence took further blow when finance minister, nhlanhla nene, was removed from his position in december Source text: (bit.ly/1SP3251)

