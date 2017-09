April 6 (Reuters) - Robinson Europe SA

* Marek Sobieski acquires 100,000 shares at 8.0 zlotys ($2.13)per share

* 100,000 shares represent 5.35 percent stake in Robinson Europe

* Together with its affiliated unit, Medisantus Sp. z o.o., Marek Sobieski holds 125,000 shares or 6.68 percent stake in Robinson Europe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7518 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)