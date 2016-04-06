BRIEF-Rand Logistics announces plans for 2016 sailing season

April 6 (Reuters) - Rand Logistics Inc

* Rand logistics announces plans for 2016 sailing season

* Plans for operation in 2016 sailing season, which includes operating 13 of its 16 vessels

* Projecting to sail approximately 3,405 days and operate 13 vessels in 2016 season

* Presently do not expect to utilize any third party vessels to haul our customer tonnage in 2016 sailing season

* Are expecting that both vessel margin and vessel margin per day will be improved as compared to quarter ended march 31, 2015

* Identified between $2 million and $4 million of annual cost savings which we hope to realize over next 12 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: