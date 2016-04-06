BRIEF-Verizon to buy about 24.5 pct stake in AwesomenessTV

April 6 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc

* Verizon, Dreamworks animation, Hearst and awesomenesstv to redefine premium mobile video

* Entered into an agreement to purchase an approximate 24.5% stake in AwesomenessTV

* Upon completion of this transaction, AwesomenessTV multi-platform media company will be valued at approximately $650 million

* Dreamworks animation, which acquired AwesomenessTV in 2013, will remain co’s majority stakeholder with about 51% ownership of outstanding shares

* Hearst will own remaining 24.5% in AwesomenessTV

* Brian robbins , AwesomenessTV founder and CEO, and Brett Bouttier , AwesomenessTV’s president, will continue to lead company

* Also entering into deal with AwesomenessTV to create first-of-its-kind premium short-form mobile video service featuring leading talent in front of and behind camera

* New service will operate as a new and independent brand, and feature premium transactional content

* New mobile service will launch as part of go90 offering and verizon will fund initiative through a multi-year agreement with AwesomenessTV

* New premium content service will initially be exclusive to verizon platforms in us, while AwesomenessTV will retain right to sell content in rest of world

