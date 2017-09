April 6 (Reuters) - Unity Kapital Assurance Plc :

* FY 2015 gross premium of 2.68 billion naira versus 3.11 billion naira year ago

* FY 2015 profit before taxation of 411.1 million naira versus 175.0 million naira year ago

* "Nothing has come to attention of directors to indicate that co will not remain a going concern for atleast 12 months from date of this statement" Source : j.mp/1S1WkM2 Further company coverage: