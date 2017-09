April 7 (Reuters) - Akelius Residential Property publ AB :

* Sells 4,300 apartments in the west of Sweden

* Has entered into agreement to sell 119 properties in Gothenburg area

* Value is 5 billion Swedish crowns ($614.46 million)

* Properties are bought by Willhem

* Possession takes place in September

