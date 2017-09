April 7 (Reuters) - Tobin Properties AB :

* Acquires building rights in Roslags-Näsby

* Has signed agreement to acquire building rights for about 150 apartments in Roslags-Näsby

* Purchase price amounts to 148 million Swedish crowns ($18.20 million)

* Zoning plan has gained legal force enabling construction start in 2016 Source text for Eikon:

* Purchase price amounts to 148 million Swedish crowns ($18.20 million)