BRIEF-Nextera Energy Partners posts qtrly earnings $0.14/common unit
April 28, 2016 / 12:26 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Nextera Energy Partners posts qtrly earnings $0.14/common unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Nextera Energy Partners Lp

* Increases quarterly distribution to $0.31875 per common unit

* Qtrly earnings per common unit $0.14

* Qtrly operating revenues $165 million versus $108 million

* Continues to expect Dec. 31, 2016, run rate for adjusted ebitda of $640 million to $760 million and CAFD of $210 million to $290 million

* Nextera Energy Partners continues to expect 12 to 15 percent per year growth in limited partner distributions through 2020

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.33, revenue view $179.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: [(1.usa.gov/1pJxPGc )] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

