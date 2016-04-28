FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Twintec wins series order from Turkish OEM manufacturer
April 28, 2016 / 12:46 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Twintec wins series order from Turkish OEM manufacturer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Twintec AG :

* Wins series order from Turkish OEM manufacturer for the off-road area

* Will deliver first diesel particulate filter systems from Q4 2016

* Contract will be partcially accretive to revenue and earnings already this year

* From 2017 planned sales volume amounts to about 1.0 million euros ($1.13 million) per annum and from 2018 should reach a size of three to four million euros annually Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8818 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

