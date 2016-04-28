FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Paragon Shipping announces recent developments on its debt agreements
#Market News
April 28, 2016 / 2:16 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Paragon Shipping announces recent developments on its debt agreements

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Paragon Shipping Inc

* Paragon Shipping Inc. announces recent developments on its debt agreements, newbuilding contracts and other corporate actions

* In relation to unsecured notes due 2021, will not proceed with interest payment, due on may 15, 2016 , due to lack of liquidity

* Entered agreement with Jiangsu Yangzijiang shipbuilding to extend deliveries of three Kamsarmax newbuilding drybulk carriers

* Co, CEO, interim CFO filed law suit against tradewinds, financial reporter, Joe Brady stamford for defamation damages

* Discharged from all of its obligations under pik note as per agreement with Bank Of Ireland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
