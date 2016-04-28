FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-National Oilwell Varco CEO says co cut nearly 6000 jobs during Q1 - conf call
#Market News
April 28, 2016 / 2:16 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-National Oilwell Varco CEO says co cut nearly 6000 jobs during Q1 - conf call

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - National Oilwell Varco

* National Oilwell Varco Inc CEO says “we reduced our workforce by nearly 6000 employees during the first quarter of 2016” - conf call

* National Oilwell Varco CFO says “we anticipate working capital will continue to be source of cash as revenues move lower” - conf call

* National Oilwell Varco CFO says “we expect face of cash flow generation to slow relative to the past two quarters” - conf call

* National Oilwell Varco CFO says “for the second straight quarter, we received no new rig orders” - conf call

* Conf call Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
