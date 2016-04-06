FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Mondo TV unit signs agreement for co-production of live teen series
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 6, 2016 / 10:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Mondo TV unit signs agreement for co-production of live teen series

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 6 (Reuters) - Mondo TV SpA :

* Its unit Mondo TV Spain signs agreement with Buenos Aires-based Alianzas Producciones SA for co-production of live teen series

* The new project, titled “Heidi, welcome home,” will consist of 60 episodes of 45 minutes each and will be a modern adaptation of the story linked to the character Heidi

* Mondo TV Spain will co-produce with budget of $2.9 million and will get ownership of 60 percent of copyright on work

* The partner will act as executive producer

* Mondo TV Spain will distribute program worldwide except territories of Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.